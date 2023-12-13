Latest News
- Here is Deputy Ambassador Vincent Mendy’s marathon letter on Ambassador Hydra’s unethical activities in CubaDear Permanent Secretary, Report on the Fracas that […]
- Havana scandal: Ambassador Hydara asked me to replace old staff with young Latino girls – deputy allegesThe Gambia’s deputy ambassador to Cuba alleged […]
- Havana scandal: Ambassador Hydara accused of using embassy funds for side chick’s abortionThe Gambia’s deputy ambassador to Cuba, Vincent […]
- Why Kemo Bojang refused to hire tents for the guests at his weddingKemo Bojang, one of the most prominent young […]
- Havana scandal: Barrow sends team to Cuba to investigate allegations against Ambassador HydaraPresident Adama Barrow has sent his secretary general, […]
Gambian Quote of the day
"The mouth which eats does not talk."
This proverb emphasizes the importance of focusing on the task at hand and often suggests the value of humility and discretion in one's actions and words.