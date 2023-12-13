Contact Us

THE GAMBIA'S
Grand Bantaba

YOUR LIFESTYLE
Is Our Business

GAMBIANS
Helping Gambians

DALL·E 2023-12-13 19.27.28 - A Gambian lady sitting comfortably in a bright, cozy room, reading 'What's On Gambia News' on an iPad. She is dressed in modern, casual clothing that

Latest News

Gambian Quote of the day

"The mouth which eats does not talk."

This proverb emphasizes the importance of focusing on the task at hand and often suggests the value of humility and discretion in one's actions and words.

DALL·E 2023-12-13 22.16.06 - An image depicting a Gambian proverb, portrayed through a wise Gambian grandmother. The grandmother is sitting under a large baobab tree, a symbol of
whatsongambiaLike